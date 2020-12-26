Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $5.07 Million Holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,889 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SiTime were worth $5,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in SiTime in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SiTime by 1,056.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SiTime by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 20,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $1,810,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 735,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,552,003. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 4,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,824,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,810 shares of company stock worth $8,466,621. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SITM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SiTime from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $106.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a PE ratio of -169.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.38 and its 200-day moving average is $73.01. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $15.42 and a 52 week high of $118.60.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $32.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

