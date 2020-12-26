Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $4.88 Million Stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 32,283 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $4,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVI. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 330.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in CVR Energy by 31.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in CVR Energy by 94.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in CVR Energy in the second quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in CVR Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVR Energy stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.08. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.26 million. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 7.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

