Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 711,918 Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 711,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,945,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.64% of Magnite at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Magnite during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Magnite during the third quarter valued at $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Magnite in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnite alerts:

In other news, CFO David Day sold 11,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $111,900.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 311,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,428. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $201,806.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 357,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,966,482.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 306,701 shares of company stock worth $4,186,454. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $32.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.28 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.63. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $32.98.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Magnite from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Magnite from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnite currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Magnite Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.