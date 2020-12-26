CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (CWC.F) (ETR:CWC) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (CWC.F) (ETR:CWC) were down 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €93.50 ($110.00) and last traded at €93.50 ($110.00). Approximately 2,941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 13,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at €95.30 ($112.12).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CWC shares. Warburg Research set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (CWC.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (CWC.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (CWC.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of €91.16 and a 200-day moving average of €94.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $673.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in germany. The company operates through Photofinishing, Retail, Commercial Online Printing, and Other Activities segments. It offers photos and photo books; wall art, such as posters, hard foam panels, canvas collages, on acrylic, and aluminium dibond or sophisticated gallery prints; calendars; greeting cards and folded cards or postcards; instant photos; and photo gifts, including photo mugs, wall clocks, t-shirts, and phone and tablet cases.

