Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.63 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.63 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.64.

CATY has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Cathay General Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ CATY opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.53. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $38.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $147.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 417,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 64,501 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 221,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,016,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,740,000 after acquiring an additional 71,564 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 94,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $98,364.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,399,864.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irwin Wong sold 8,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $251,131.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,466 shares of company stock valued at $644,214. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.63%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

