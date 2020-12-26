Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company’s hemostasis product candidates include CB 813d/PF-0520602, CB 2679d/ISU 304 and FXa. Anti-Complement Product consists of CB 2782 and Ophthalmic which are in clinical different trail. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as Targacept, Inc., is based in South San Francisco, Calif. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CBIO. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on Catalyst Biosciences and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Catalyst Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.17.

NASDAQ CBIO opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.62. Catalyst Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.05.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBIO. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 157.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 863,871 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 25.9% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,694,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 17.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 190,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 14,694.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 159,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various treatments for hemophilia and other rare bleeding disorders using its potent subcutaneous (SQ) coagulation factors that promote blood clotting. Its engineered coagulation factors are designed to overcome the limitations of current intravenous (IV) treatment options, facilitate prophylaxis, and ultimately deliver substantially better outcomes for patients using SQ dosing.

