Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) were down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 1,320,956 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,469,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CATB shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush cut shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average is $5.12.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 241,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 40,163 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 281.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 95,587 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $697,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 95,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 64.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

