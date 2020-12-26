CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2020 // Comments off

Equities research analysts expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). CASI Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.96% and a negative net margin of 402.87%.

CASI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of CASI opened at $2.93 on Friday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 103.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.