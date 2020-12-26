CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). CASI Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.96% and a negative net margin of 402.87%.

CASI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of CASI opened at $2.93 on Friday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 103.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

