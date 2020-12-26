carVertical Trading 22.5% Lower This Week (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One carVertical token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. carVertical has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $24,143.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, carVertical has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get carVertical alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00043744 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005855 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003981 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00033749 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.17 or 0.00306407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00015951 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

carVertical Profile

carVertical is a token. It launched on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors

Buying and Selling carVertical

carVertical can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for carVertical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for carVertical and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.