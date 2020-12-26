Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Receives $7.42 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.42.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

In other news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman acquired 56,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $295,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,201. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 293.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAST traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.42. 88,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,525. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.43 million, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $7.57.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $407.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.16 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.