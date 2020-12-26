CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.50 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CarMax in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.50 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.13. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.98 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KMX. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CarMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.87.

Shares of KMX opened at $92.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.94. CarMax has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $109.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.78.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $882,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in CarMax by 398.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in CarMax by 157.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

