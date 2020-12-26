Capgemini SE (CAP.PA) (EPA:CAP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $110.08

Shares of Capgemini SE (CAP.PA) (EPA:CAP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $110.08 and traded as high as $122.40. Capgemini SE (CAP.PA) shares last traded at $122.30, with a volume of 296,639 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €116.38 and its 200-day moving average price is €110.20.

About Capgemini SE (CAP.PA) (EPA:CAP)

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

