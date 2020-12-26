Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) to Neutral

Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $15.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Voyager Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Voyager Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Voyager Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.31.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $15.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.80.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $2.46. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 25.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,122,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,165,000 after buying an additional 224,246 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 27,328.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 399,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 398,450 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 309,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 49,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 256,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 92,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,498,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.