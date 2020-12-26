Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Canon from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Canon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:CAJ opened at $19.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 0.42. Canon has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $28.18.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 2.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canon will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Canon during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Canon by 66.5% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Canon during the third quarter worth $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Canon by 592.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Canon during the third quarter worth $180,000. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

