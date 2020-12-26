Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.78.

CBWBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Canadian Western Bank to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

OTCMKTS:CBWBF remained flat at $$22.39 during midday trading on Friday. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $25.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.70.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

