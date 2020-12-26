Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells C$231,225.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.83, for a total value of C$231,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$231,225.

Shares of TSE CNQ traded down C$0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$30.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,611,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,438,900. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.31. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of C$9.80 and a one year high of C$42.57.

Get Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 0.9200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -332.66%.

A number of analysts have commented on CNQ shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$27.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$34.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$30.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.75.

About Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.