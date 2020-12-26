Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Camping World reported earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 125.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $3.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.68. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Camping World from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

CWH opened at $29.19 on Friday. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average of $30.32.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

