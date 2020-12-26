Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2020 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Camping World reported earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 125.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $3.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.68. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Camping World from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

CWH opened at $29.19 on Friday. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average of $30.32.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camping World (CWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Camping World (NYSE:CWH)

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.