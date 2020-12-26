California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 824,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 15.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,124,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 148,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Genworth Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,565,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 16,873 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Genworth Financial by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 14,855 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.30.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. Genworth Financial had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Genworth Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

