California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Copa worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPA. FMR LLC grew its position in Copa by 183.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,132,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,384,000 after buying an additional 2,026,398 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 18.4% in the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,751,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,524,000 after acquiring an additional 427,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 2.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,543,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,186,000 after acquiring an additional 55,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copa by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,484,000 after acquiring an additional 45,083 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Copa by 49.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 440,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,283,000 after purchasing an additional 145,582 shares in the last quarter. 64.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copa alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Copa from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.20.

Shares of CPA stock opened at $74.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.66. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $114.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.34.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.79) by ($0.07). Copa had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $32.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.99 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.