California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3 Million Position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Allakos were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allakos by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,637,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,539,000 after buying an additional 174,383 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Allakos by 1,083.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 68,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 62,396 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in Allakos during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,684,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allakos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,057,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allakos stock opened at $151.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.65. Allakos Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $155.36.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts predict that Allakos Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Allakos in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Allakos has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

