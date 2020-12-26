California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 69 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Enstar Group worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Enstar Group by 133.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Enstar Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 49,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Enstar Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

ESGR stock opened at $201.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Enstar Group Limited has a twelve month low of $94.58 and a twelve month high of $211.40. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.08 and a 200-day moving average of $175.68.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $26.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $293.05 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ESGR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

