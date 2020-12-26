California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VIR)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VIR) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,328 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Vir Biotechnology worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 457.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 886.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the period.

Shares of VIR opened at $29.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.99. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $75.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million.

In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $61,448.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,810.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $521,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,013.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,599,650.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

