California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSEARCA:CMD)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSEARCA:CMD) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Cantel Medical worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMD. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,088,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cantel Medical by 0.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,177,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Cantel Medical by 420.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 77,934 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Cantel Medical by 7.4% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,935,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $172,933,000 after acquiring an additional 270,025 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cantel Medical by 3,002.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,394 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on Cantel Medical in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Cantel Medical stock opened at $79.45 on Friday. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $80.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.84.

Cantel Medical (NYSEARCA:CMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.76 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

