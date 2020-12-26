California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 573 Shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MGLN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Magellan Health by 221.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 180.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,982. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mostafa Kamal sold 3,434 shares of Magellan Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $274,342.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,051 shares in the company, valued at $723,084.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,052 shares of company stock worth $3,759,522 in the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MGLN opened at $81.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $87.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

MGLN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised Magellan Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Magellan Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

