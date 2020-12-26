Caledonia Investments Plc (CLDN.L) (LON:CLDN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2,905.34

Caledonia Investments Plc (CLDN.L) (LON:CLDN)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,905.34 and traded as high as $2,965.00. Caledonia Investments Plc (CLDN.L) shares last traded at $2,965.00, with a volume of 10,549 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,905.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,688.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion and a PE ratio of -9.41.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.58%. Caledonia Investments Plc (CLDN.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.37%.

Caledonia Investments plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It primarily invests in equity markets. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

