Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRNCY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cairn Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Cairn Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Cairn Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut shares of Cairn Energy to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.75.

Shares of CRNCY stock opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. Cairn Energy has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $5.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 2.16.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

