Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:CSTE opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $376.97 million, a P/E ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Caesarstone has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $15.86.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $123.92 million during the quarter. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 1.93%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Caesarstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Caesarstone by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,813,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,777,000 after acquiring an additional 89,727 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 48,011 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the 2nd quarter worth $482,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 34,749 shares in the last quarter. 42.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

