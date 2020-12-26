Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $730.95 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) will post $730.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $728.38 million and the highest is $733.91 million. Cadence Design Systems posted sales of $599.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will report full year sales of $2.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cadence Design Systems.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.29 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 23,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,618,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 269,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,613,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total value of $5,782,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,396,828.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,588 shares of company stock worth $17,462,459. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 13,256 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 159,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 837,729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,327,000 after acquiring an additional 167,275 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $982,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.00. The company had a trading volume of 377,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $51.39 and a one year high of $135.99.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

