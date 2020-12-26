CACHE Gold Hits Market Capitalization of $2.66 Million (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One CACHE Gold token can currently be purchased for $60.49 or 0.00238315 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CACHE Gold has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. CACHE Gold has a market cap of $2.66 million and $116,723.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00043270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005726 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00032944 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.36 or 0.00300853 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00015745 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About CACHE Gold

CACHE Gold (CGT) is a token. Its launch date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 44,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,903 tokens. CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

CACHE Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CACHE Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

