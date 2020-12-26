Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brunswick from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.46.

NYSE:BC opened at $81.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.89. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $84.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.96.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Brunswick will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Brunswick during the third quarter worth $225,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Brunswick by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 121,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 16,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 37.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

