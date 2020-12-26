Brunswick Exploration Inc. (KMT.V) (CVE:KMT) Stock Price Up 17.6%

Shares of Brunswick Exploration Inc. (KMT.V) (CVE:KMT) were up 17.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 49,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.96 million and a P/E ratio of -4.26.

About Brunswick Exploration Inc. (KMT.V) (CVE:KMT)

Komet Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in West Africa. The company owns a 100% interest in the Guiro-Diouga gold mining property located in northern Burkina Faso; and the Dabia South permit that covers 35 square kilometers located in the gold-mining camp of Kéniéba, Republic of Mali.

