Brokerages Set Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Price Target at $218.62

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $218.62.

Several brokerages have commented on V. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,157 shares of company stock valued at $5,383,643 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of V. LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 9.5% during the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 276,431 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $55,278,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 317.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,768 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 13,516 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $3.40 on Wednesday, reaching $208.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,367,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,781,662. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Visa will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

