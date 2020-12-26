Brokerages Set SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Target Price at $65.36

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.36.

SLG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub cut SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $56.74. 517,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.53. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $96.39.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($1.37). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 52.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 187.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 19,959 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 29.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,803 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 7.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

