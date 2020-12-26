Brokerages Set Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Target Price at $6.58

Shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.58.

Several research firms recently commented on MESA. BidaskClub upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ MESA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,851. Mesa Air Group has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $9.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.34. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $108.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mesa Air Group will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Mesa Air Group news, Director Mitchell I. Gordon sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $39,387.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,730 shares in the company, valued at $357,454.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $34,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,940.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,700 shares of company stock worth $278,187. Company insiders own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 125.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 168,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 93,997 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the third quarter worth $461,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in Mesa Air Group by 38.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 173,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 47,770 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mesa Air Group by 210.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 21,033 shares during the period. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 742 daily departures to 144 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

