Brokerages Set Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Target Price at $174.50

Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.50.

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

LBRDK stock opened at $159.43 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband has a twelve month low of $86.20 and a twelve month high of $165.23. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 129.62 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.39 and a 200 day moving average of $142.25.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,950,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,702,000 after acquiring an additional 121,103 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 300.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. 52.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

