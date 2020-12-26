Brokerages Set G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Price Target at $54.43

Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.43.

Several analysts recently commented on GTHX shares. Raymond James downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

GTHX stock opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average is $16.31. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $745.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.47. G1 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $31.21.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $26.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Seth Rudnick sold 13,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $265,720.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn P. Muir acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $675,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,969 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,081.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,201 shares of company stock worth $1,633,569 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTHX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,346 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 423,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 234,045 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 5,130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 119,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 116,825 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,527,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 226.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 97,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

