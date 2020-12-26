Brokerages Expect Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will announce sales of $40.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $42.00 million. Mercantile Bank reported sales of $38.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full year sales of $160.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $158.70 million to $163.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $148.13 million, with estimates ranging from $144.50 million to $152.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $42.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.17 million.

MBWM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mercantile Bank from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mercantile Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mercantile Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ:MBWM traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.24. The stock had a trading volume of 14,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,493. Mercantile Bank has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $37.15. The company has a market capitalization of $442.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average of $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

In other news, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $87,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,503.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. 50.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

