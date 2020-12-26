Brokerages Expect Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $955.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) to announce $955.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $946.80 million to $963.00 million. Flowserve posted sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full year sales of $3.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $924.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

FLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Flowserve from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Flowserve by 237.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,875,000 after buying an additional 231,970 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 32.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,212,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,088,000 after purchasing an additional 295,904 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 2.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 465,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,612 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 41,328.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 178,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 178,541 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the second quarter valued at approximately $696,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.48 and its 200-day moving average is $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.57. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $51.25. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

