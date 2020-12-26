Brokerages Expect Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) to announce $0.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Albany International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Albany International posted earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Albany International will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.31. Albany International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.70 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albany International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

Shares of Albany International stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.09. 52,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,248. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.17. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $79.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Albany International by 36.3% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Albany International by 133.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Albany International by 10.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,978 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International in the second quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Albany International by 3.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 299,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,476 shares during the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

