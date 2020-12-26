Brokerages Anticipate Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) to Post $1.28 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) to report $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Spire’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16. Spire posted earnings per share of $1.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Spire.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04. Spire had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 8.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Sidoti lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $63.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 54.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Spire has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $87.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Spire by 72.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Spire by 105.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Spire in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in Spire in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spire (SR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.