Brokerages Anticipate SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2020 // Comments off

Equities analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.25. SITE Centers reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $95.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.97 million. SITE Centers’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

SITC has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Truist raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Compass Point upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $8.20 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SITE Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.45.

NASDAQ SITC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,104. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $14.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.00.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 145,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $1,492,307.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,474,242 shares in the company, valued at $334,159,950.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,530,709 shares of company stock valued at $15,845,075 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in SITE Centers by 7,515.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,440,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,280,000 after purchasing an additional 13,263,657 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in SITE Centers by 181.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,709,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,937 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in SITE Centers in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,233,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SITE Centers by 229.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,795,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in SITE Centers by 226.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,710,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,108 shares in the last quarter.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SITE Centers (SITC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC)

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.