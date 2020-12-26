Brokerages Anticipate SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.25. SITE Centers reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SITE Centers.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $95.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.97 million. SITE Centers’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

SITC has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Truist raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Compass Point upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $8.20 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SITE Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.45.

NASDAQ SITC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,104. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $14.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.00.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 145,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $1,492,307.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,474,242 shares in the company, valued at $334,159,950.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,530,709 shares of company stock valued at $15,845,075 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in SITE Centers by 7,515.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,440,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,280,000 after purchasing an additional 13,263,657 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in SITE Centers by 181.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,709,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,937 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in SITE Centers in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,233,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SITE Centers by 229.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,795,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in SITE Centers by 226.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,710,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,108 shares in the last quarter.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SITE Centers (SITC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.