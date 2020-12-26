Brokerages Anticipate Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.65 Million

Analysts expect Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) to report sales of $38.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Repay’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.19 million. Repay posted sales of $33.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Repay will report full year sales of $152.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $151.79 million to $153.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $185.44 million, with estimates ranging from $182.40 million to $187.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Repay had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $37.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis.

RPAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.82.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $490,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,138.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Shaler Alias sold 156,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $3,779,580.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 315,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,624,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,181 shares of company stock valued at $4,519,480 in the last quarter. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Repay in the second quarter valued at about $828,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Repay by 1,238.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 32,697 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the second quarter worth approximately $4,162,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Repay by 55.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 93,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 33,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repay by 57.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,274,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,012,000 after purchasing an additional 833,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Repay stock opened at $27.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Repay has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $28.42.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

