Brokerages Anticipate MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $600.30 Million

Analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) will announce sales of $600.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $600.01 million to $600.70 million. MKS Instruments posted sales of $499.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $589.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.55 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.18.

MKS Instruments stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $149.88. The company had a trading volume of 60,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,234. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $66.87 and a 12-month high of $158.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $62,793.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,216.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 0.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1.6% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

