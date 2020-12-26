Brokerages Anticipate MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $194.32 Million

Equities research analysts expect MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) to post $194.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $194.34 million and the lowest is $194.30 million. MGM Growth Properties reported sales of $225.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full-year sales of $792.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $792.56 million to $792.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $790.57 million, with estimates ranging from $786.55 million to $800.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.64 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $29.50 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,481,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at about $69,950,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 11,825.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,340,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,057 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at about $35,808,000. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 59.0% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,494,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,877,000 after purchasing an additional 925,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGP opened at $31.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 64.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.65. MGM Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $34.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.69%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

