Brokerages Anticipate Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) to Post $0.23 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.28. Acadia Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Acadia Realty Trust.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.33). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Acadia Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Shares of NYSE AKR remained flat at $$13.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. 481,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,970. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.38. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $26.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,986,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,856,000 after buying an additional 62,944 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,377,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,881,000 after purchasing an additional 30,310 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,089,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,936 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,083,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after purchasing an additional 466,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 522,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 211,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

