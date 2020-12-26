Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

BR has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Truist started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.50.

NYSE:BR opened at $150.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.08. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $81.90 and a twelve month high of $154.22.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 35,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $5,015,124.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,257.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 20,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $3,015,414.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,944,616.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,715 shares of company stock valued at $15,188,880 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 615.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,068,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,095,000 after buying an additional 918,680 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 680,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,902,000 after purchasing an additional 332,090 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $27,478,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,750,000 after purchasing an additional 177,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33,230.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 169,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,438,000 after purchasing an additional 169,475 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

