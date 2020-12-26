Britvic plc (BVIC.L) (LON:BVIC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) (LON:BVIC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 910 ($11.89).

BVIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Get Britvic plc (BVIC.L) alerts:

In related news, insider John Patrick Daly purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £400 ($522.60). Also, insider Simon Litherland sold 14,726 shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 778 ($10.16), for a total transaction of £114,568.28 ($149,684.19). Insiders have purchased a total of 5,053 shares of company stock worth $81,352 in the last three months.

BVIC opened at GBX 800 ($10.45) on Friday. Britvic plc has a 1-year low of GBX 536 ($7.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 959 ($12.53). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 811.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 804.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 22.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.60 ($0.28) per share. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Britvic plc (BVIC.L)’s payout ratio is 62.15%.

Britvic plc (BVIC.L) Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored drinks.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic plc (BVIC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic plc (BVIC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.