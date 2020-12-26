Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $152,000 in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AXT in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AXT by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,307 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,564,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in AXT by 4.5% in the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 729,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 31,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

In other AXT news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $361,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,834,089 shares in the company, valued at $17,900,708.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 19,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $128,606.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,793.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 188,870 shares of company stock worth $1,388,668. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXTI opened at $9.64 on Friday. AXT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.24.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $25.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.13 million. As a group, research analysts expect that AXT, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.60 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.84.

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

