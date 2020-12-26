Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys Shares of 1,659 Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,659 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Pegasystems by 6.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the second quarter worth $1,418,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the third quarter worth $763,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the second quarter worth $1,166,000. 48.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pegasystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.14.

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $138.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.05 and a 200-day moving average of $117.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of -145.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $140.89.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $225.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.78 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.60%.

In other Pegasystems news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $80,558.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,483.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 14,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $1,741,597.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,620 shares in the company, valued at $8,721,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,640 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,802. 51.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

