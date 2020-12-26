Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 20,287 Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 270.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 212,010 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Harmonic by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,806 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 204,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 24.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 0.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 732,174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 22,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $137,312.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 189,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,351.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $7.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94. Harmonic Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.81 million, a P/E ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $94.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

HLIT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

